ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Shares Up 0.2%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.11). 2,026,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.10).
ContourGlobal Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.30.
About ContourGlobal
ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.
