Contrasting Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Avantax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. Avantax has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Avantax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avantax is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Avantax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -62.18% -36.69% -20.43% Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Avantax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.53 -$52.76 million N/A N/A Avantax $666.50 million 1.53 $420.25 million $8.71 2.96

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Avantax beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

About Avantax

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.