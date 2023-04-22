Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Short Interest Update

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $3,435,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.