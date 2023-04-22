Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Short Interest Update

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.
Copa Stock Performance
Shares of CPA opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Copa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.
Institutional Trading of Copa
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $3,435,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.