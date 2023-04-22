Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Cut to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.73 to C$2.65 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.88.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $410.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

