Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.83

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and traded as high as $19.39. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 35,239 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP James C. Highfield sold 5,973 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $101,839.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $846,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $666,458.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

