Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $90,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

CRSR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 262,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,792. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $398.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.54 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

