Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 17,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 335.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COTY. Citigroup began coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,440,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

