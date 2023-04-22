Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,190,300 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 36,316,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200,951.5 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

CTRYF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

