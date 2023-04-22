Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,190,300 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 36,316,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200,951.5 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
CTRYF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.
About Country Garden
