Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,040,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 15,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.64. 3,204,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,534. Coupang has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Coupang’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on CPNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Coupang by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 100,827 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,824,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 783,885 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Coupang by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,623 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

