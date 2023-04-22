Covenant Price Reaches $0.30 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Covenant has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and approximately $16,096.44 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

