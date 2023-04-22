Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

CMCT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,046. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $105.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.63%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

