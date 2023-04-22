Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Network International from GBX 450 ($5.57) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut Network International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NWITY stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. Network International has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

