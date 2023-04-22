Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 256,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Criteo Price Performance

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 161,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,204. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,075,679.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,698 shares of company stock worth $3,353,488. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Criteo by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Criteo by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Criteo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Criteo by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.