Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Shares Up 2.4%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. 35,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 84,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.
About Critical Elements Lithium
Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
Featured Articles
