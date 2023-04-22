CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.
CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 210.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 210.0%.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $822.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.70.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.
