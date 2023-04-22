CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 210.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 210.0%.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $822.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,235 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,046.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 44,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 406,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.