CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 67,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.99. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $101.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

