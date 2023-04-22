CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.25. 1,933,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $216.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 81.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 101.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

