Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.48. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $196.76.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

