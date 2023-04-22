Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. Crown Castle has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $54,987,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 744,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,047,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 343,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

