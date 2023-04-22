Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. Crown Castle has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $54,987,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 744,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,047,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 343,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.