Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.
Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CCI stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. Crown Castle has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
