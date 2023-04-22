Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.
Cue Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ HLTH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 328,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,533. The stock has a market cap of $158.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.25.
Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Cue Health will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cue Health
Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

