Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

NASDAQ HLTH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 328,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,533. The stock has a market cap of $158.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Cue Health will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cue Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cue Health by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cue Health by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cue Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

