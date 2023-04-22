Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Down 13.3% in March

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CULL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806. Cullman Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.

Institutional Trading of Cullman Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.34% of Cullman Bancorp worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

