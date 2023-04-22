Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 607 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.66.

NYSE WMT opened at $151.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.