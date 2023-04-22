Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $91.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. The stock has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

