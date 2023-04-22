Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after buying an additional 578,456 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

