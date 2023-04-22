Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $139.62 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $190.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

