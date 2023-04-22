Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 1,536 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up 1.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.69. 1,166,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,565. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

