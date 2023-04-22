Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 549 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.62. 246,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average is $120.16. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.