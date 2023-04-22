Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) by 183.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,223 shares during the quarter. Cadre makes up 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cadre by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cadre by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadre by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cadre by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 56,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $815.70 million, a PE ratio of 180.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDRE. Bank of America cut their price target on Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.