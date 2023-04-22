Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 1.17% of RGC Resources worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in RGC Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in RGC Resources by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in RGC Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.32. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,468. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

Featured Articles

