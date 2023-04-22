Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $287.90. The stock had a trading volume of 302,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,726. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.29.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.