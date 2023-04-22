Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $743,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,644,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.