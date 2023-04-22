Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Bunge by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bunge by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 715,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $123.04.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

