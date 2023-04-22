Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 199,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,386. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

