Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 3,946 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 93,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

AT&T Stock Up 3.2 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,810,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,202,464. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

