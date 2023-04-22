Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $593,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,975,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,597,486. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

