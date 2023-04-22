CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CVR Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE CVI opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.50.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 4.26%. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,916,000 after buying an additional 79,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,783,000 after purchasing an additional 474,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVR Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

