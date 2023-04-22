CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Update

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 12,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,054,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

