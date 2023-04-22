CX Institutional Acquires 32,829 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 679.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $111.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.