CX Institutional Acquires 4,626 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 419.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $482.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

