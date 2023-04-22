CX Institutional Buys 1,883 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $320.80 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.18 and a 200-day moving average of $309.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

