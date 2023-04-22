CX Institutional Buys Shares of 38,257 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000. CX Institutional owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.56.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

