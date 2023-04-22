CX Institutional Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AON were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,700,000 after buying an additional 54,044 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in AON by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,381,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $333.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $334.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.26.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

