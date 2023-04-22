CX Institutional Has $4.02 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

VOOV stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.70. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $154.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

