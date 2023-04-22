CX Institutional Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CX Institutional increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,755 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.85.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

