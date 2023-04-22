CX Institutional Purchases 13,544 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.17. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

