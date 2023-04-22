CX Institutional Purchases 3,863 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $332.71 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $518.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.95.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.