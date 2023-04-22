CX Institutional Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,329.56 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,483.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,299.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,289.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

