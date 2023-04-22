CX Institutional Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Markel Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:MKL opened at $1,329.56 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,483.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,299.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,289.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.
In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
