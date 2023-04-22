D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 24,584 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $130,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $135.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

