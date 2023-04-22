D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 450.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785,463 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $48,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 307,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 98,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

