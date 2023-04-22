D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 27,535 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $20,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $44.34 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.